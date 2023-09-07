Jonjo Watson, aged 19, of Falcon Cliff Terrace, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to a domestic abuse offence.
It is alleged to have been committed between June 30 and August 21 this year.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on October 31.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, not to enter the road where she lives, and not to leave the island without court consent.