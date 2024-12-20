A teenager who led police on a chase in the north of the island was only halted after a stinger was deployed.
Callum Collister, who was 17 years old at the time, had taken a Manx Utilities Authority (MUA) van, which had been left with the keys in the ignition, at around 4pm on June 24 this year.
He then drove off with another male but the van had a tracker and police were soon able to locate Collister.
It was spotted at Kirk Michael and Collister drove the vehicle at high speed through Bishop’s Court, Ballaugh and Jurby. His driving was said to becoming more erratic with increasing speed.
At one stage he was clocked going 80mph in a 40mph zone and nearly hit a pedestrian during the chase.
Police managed to deploy a stinger near Sulby crossroads. When Collister hit it, he weaved in the road and struck another vehicle before mounting a hedge. He and the other male tried to escape but were apprehended by officers.
Collister tried to claim he only drove part of the way and swapped with two other males which was not true.
He was charged with driving while disqualified and taking a vehicle without consent. The offences were committed while he was on probation for other similar offences for which he had only been sentenced on a few weeks before.
Collister, now 18, of Fairy Hill Close, Port Erin, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing having previously admitted both offences.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling told the court her client deeply regretted what he had done.
She said: ‘He accepts he has been opportunistic, incredibly foolish and remorseful.
‘He is still a young man who is vulnerable and often exploited by his peers. Going to prison would have a worse effect on him and he would be exploited further.’
Miss Gelling also told the court Collister pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had mental health issues.
Deemster Graeme Cook told Collister: ‘What you did on June 24 was nothing short of disgusting, disgraceful and reckless.’
He questioned why Collister had not been charged with dangerous driving which he said it ‘clearly was’.
While minded to jail Collister immediately, Deemster Cook decided to suspend the prison sentence due to the fact Collister is currently in full-time education and is trying to turn his life around. He also took into account his mental health issues and the family support he has.
For driving while disqualified Collister was jailed for four month and he was also handed 14 months consecutively for taking a vehicle without consent. But he suspended the 18-month sentence for two years with a two-year supervision order.
Collister is also banned from driving for five years and his previous probation order was discontinued.