Temperature to hit 25C - and it will get hotter
Thursday 11th August 2022 5:54 am
Douglas at 6.52am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:
Dry and sunny with light winds. Becoming hot as temperatures reach 25°C.
Similar conditions again tomorrow as the maximum temperature continues to increase, reaching up to 26°C.
Outlook
The sunshine and light winds will continue over the weekend, leading to maximum temperatures up to 27°C in places, before turning more unsettled early next week and not as hot.
Sunrise: 5:48am Today Sunset: 8:58pm Today
