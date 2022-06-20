Temporary lights on Glencrutchery Road
Tuesday 21st June 2022 10:11 am
Manx Utilities is updating the water mains under Glencrutchery Road, Douglas.
This will mean traffic lights will be used for some periods over the next eight weeks.
It is the final phase of a replacement programme in the area to link valves previously installed at Duke’s Avenue to the Douglas Water Treatment Works.
The main replacement work has covered more than 1,000 metres and provides supplies to the majority of properties in lower Douglas. The new main will replace the existing infrastructure which was installed in 1924.
