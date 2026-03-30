The temporary parking on Douglas promenade will be withdrawn this evening (Monday).
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed cars will be prevented from parking there from 4pm.
Posting on social media, the DoI said: ‘The current discretionary temporary parking provision on the Loch Promenade walkway is to be withdrawn.
‘From 4pm on Monday vehicles will be prevented from entering the walkway. Any vehicles already parked on the walkway before the 4pm cut off must be removed by 8am on Tuesday.
‘The equipment associated with the temporary car park (barriers/signage, etc.) will be removed from the walkway on Tuesday. The walkway will then revert to its primary function as a shared space for pedestrians and cyclists.’
The extra parking was provided during the bus driver strikes taken over a dispute relating to working arrangements which remains ongoing.