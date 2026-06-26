A temporary speed limit has been introduced on Richmond Hill during this weekend’s Full Moon Festival.
The 30mph restriction has been put in place from 9am today (Friday, June 26) to 11am on Monday (June 29).
The Isle of Man Constabulary has said the speed limit is intended to ‘ensure public safety’ during the festival, during which there will be heavy traffic and more members of the public than usual in the area.
This year will be the last time that the Full Moon Festival is held at Rose Hill Farm on Richmond Road.
DJs Fish56Octagon and Infrared will be headlining this year’s event which will be staged over three days from Friday to Sunday.