Patch repairs are set to take place on Governor's Road in the upcoming weeks.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) is to work on several locations between Wybourn Drive and Corkills Roundabout, with work set to start on Monday August 14.
Two way traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals running on a 24 hour basis.
The DOI said it expects workers to be on site for 'about a week'.
Work will cease ahead of the Manx Grand Prix period (August 20 to August 28) to assist with traffic flow.
It's warned that if all repairs are not complete they will return at a later date.
As part of these works the junction of Governors Road with Queens Road will be repaired. It is expected that this element will take one or two days to complete.
While work at the junction takes place there will be no exit available from Queens Road into Governors Road and the one way order for Queens Road will be temporarily suspended. This means that all traffic will enter and exit Queens Road from Mountfield Road.
While it is planned to start work at the Queens Road junction on Monday August 14, weather may delay proceedings and may result in the DOI starting this section later in the week.
The junction will not close to traffic until 9am on the first day, in order to assist commuter traffic
A letter will be delivered to residents of Queens Road ahead of these works