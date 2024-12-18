Hundreds of Santas put their best foot forward this afternoon to take part in a festive fun run through the streets of Douglas.

Not just for fair-weather Father Christmases, the annual event sees competitors dress up in a variety of colorful costumes - including The Grinch, Reindeer and even a Christmas Cracker this year - before running a mile-long circular route through the centre of the capital for charity.

The area around Prospect Hill was covered in a sea of red ahead of the event as competitors gathered and started warming-up ahead of the ten second count down.

As traffic was stopped, the fancy-dress fun began with 266 runners taking their marks on the road outside the Isle of Man bank.

Minutes after the dash began, the first runners were already crossing the finish line which was positioned nearby on Finch Road after completing the short dash.

Although free to enter, the dash challenges those taking part to raise money through donations in the build-up to the run.

Jordan Cain won this year’s event for the first time in four minutes and 38 seconds.

A full report and all the results can be viewed in the sport section of this week’s Manx Independent.

There was no short of creativity in the festive outfits
There was no shortage of creativity in the festive outfits (Dave Norton)
This lot certainly attracted attention!
This lot certainly attracted attention! (Dave Norton)
The crowds were in good spirits ahead of the race
The crowds were in good spirits ahead of the race (Dave Norton)
Look at this festive bunch!
Look at this festive bunch! (Dave Norton)
A lot of workers in Douglas took part in the festive event
A lot of workers in Douglas took part in the festive event (Dave Norton)
Definitely in the festive spirit!
Definitely in the festive spirit! (Dave Norton)
Just minutes after the start, runners were crossing the finishing line on Finch Road
Just minutes after the start, runners were crossing the finishing line on Finch Road (Dave Norton )
All smiles on the start line!
All smiles on the start line! (Dave Norton)
And they're off!
And they're off! (Dave Norton)
Oliver Chambers finished second in a time of four minutes and 51 seconds (Photo: Dave Norton) (Dave Norton)
Wednesday afternoon saw many dress up as Father Christmas in Douglas and put their best foot forward in the Isle of Man Bank Santa Dash 2024
Wednesday afternoon saw many dress up as Father Christmas in Douglas and put their best foot forward in the Isle of Man Bank Santa Dash 2024 (Dave Norton )