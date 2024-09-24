The Isle of Man Festival of Motoring 2024 wrapped up this weekend, marking its fourth successful edition since debuting in 2021.
The annual festival kicked off on Thursday and once again drew car enthusiasts from around the globe, offering a thrilling mix of driving experiences, car displays, and social events over four action-packed days.
Participants, many of whom were staying in the Comis Hotel and Ramsey Park Hotel, began with a scenic drive to Peel Castle on Thursday, followed by Friday’s exciting Sloc Closed Road Run and a visit to the Isle of Man Motor Museum in Jurby.
Saturday’s Douglas Seafront Car Display was a highlight, with a diverse array of vintage and modern vehicles attracting large crowds along Loch Promenade.
Organisers say there were around 400 vehicles on display in Douglas on Saturday.
The event concluded on Sunday with a parade around the TT Mountain Course.
Attendees finished the weekend with a gala dinner, celebrating the shared passion for motoring and the continued success of the festival.
There was a big turn out on Douglas Promenade for the British car display (All photos Callum Staley) (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
It was a family fun day in Douglas on Saturday (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
There was a wide range of vehicles on display (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Group from Bristol MG Owners Club at the Festival of Motoring Douglas Seafront Car Display (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Children enjoyed the display in Douglas ( Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Festival of Motoring Douglas Seafront Car Display (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Alan Taylor and Eddie Dunn from Coventry (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Peter Mayo from Mansfield polishing his car at the Festival of Motoring Douglas Seafront Car Display (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Festival of Motoring Douglas Seafront Car Display (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
It was a busy Loch Prom on Saturday! (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))