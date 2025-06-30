The Isle of Man is gearing up to welcome some of the world’s fastest skateboarders as it hosts Round 3 of the World Downhill Skateboarding Championships (WDSC) this weekend.
Taking place from July 4 to 6, the event will see elite riders from around the globe hurtling down a thrilling 1.2km course starting near Sulby Reservoir and finishing in Tholt-y-Will Glen.
The steep and technical route begins at a cattle grate and features fast straights, sweeping bends, and two sharp hairpin turns near the bottom.
With an average gradient of 8.5% and a maximum gradient of 22%, organisers say it promises high speeds and edge-of-your-seat racing.
In a statement ahead of the event, organisers said: ‘Round 3 will see the inaugural WDSC event on the Isle of Man, home to the legendary TT races.
‘As it is our first year, we will not be able to race on the actual TT Race track, but we are optimistic this will be available to us next year.’
‘The island is quite small so nowhere is very far, and locals have a strong taste for adrenaline sports. Hence, we expect some great spectator turnout numbers if the weather holds up.
‘While the course this year is not very long, it is very fast with some fast and very technical turns that will prevent drafting to the finish line.’
A race village will be set up at the bottom of the course offering food, drink, and live entertainment, along with a giant screen showing all the action.
The event kicks off with mandatory registration and tech inspections on Thursday evening (July 3) between 5pm and 8pm at the iconic Victory Café, with pop-up food stalls on site.
Friday (July 4) will see qualifying for the QS (Qualifying Series) category, with a practice session from 9am and timed runs from 1pm, followed by bonus runs in the afternoon.
On Saturday, racers in both the QS and CT (Championship Tour) categories will go head-to-head in qualifying heats. CT qualifying runs will take place across the afternoon following morning warm-ups.
The main event will be held on Sunday (July 6), with the CT race starting after morning practice sessions, and prize giving taking place at around 5pm.
Downhill skateboarding is one of the fastest-growing extreme sports in the world. Riders can reach speeds of up to 100km/h on steep courses like the one being used this weekend.
The sport was introduced to World Skate competition at the 2019 World Games in Barcelona, and has since grown in popularity. The World Gravity Sports Federation (WGSF), founded in 2022, now governs the discipline and sanctions the World Downhill Skateboarding Championships.
This marks the first time the Isle of Man has hosted a WDSC event, and with stunning scenery, a love of motorsport and a flair for speed, organisers hope it will become a regular fixture on the championship calendar.
Spectators are welcome, and all events are free to attend.