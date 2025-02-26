Two University College Isle of Man (UCM) students won first place at the Pan-Island Skills Test in Guernsey during National Apprenticeship Week.

Freddie Kermode (brickwork) and Brooke Goldsmith (painting and decorating) topped their categories, competing against apprentices from Jersey and Guernsey in timed trade challenges.

Adrian Chisoi also earned second place in carpentry and joinery.

The event tested technical skills, problem-solving, and time management, with ten apprentices competing across various trades.

UCM principal Jesamine Kelly praised the students’ professionalism and dedication, noting the valuable experience gained.

UCM highlighted its apprenticeship opportunities throughout the week, sharing video interviews with apprentices on social media.

For more on apprenticeships on the Isle of Man, you can visit ucm.ac.im.

UCM Painting & Decorating student Brooke Goldsmith with Dr Louise Misselke, Principal of the Guernsey College of Further Education.
(UCM)
UCM Carpentry & Joinery student Adrian Chisoi with Dr Louise Misselke, Principal of the Guernsey College of Further Education
(UCM)
UCM Carpentry & Joinery student Adrian Chisoi
(UCM)
UCM Brickwork students Freddie kermode (back) and James Smith (front)
UCM Brickwork students Freddie kermode (back) and James Smith (front) (UCM)
UCM Brickwork student Freddie Kermode with Dr Louise Misselke, Principal of the Guernsey College of Further Education.
UCM Brickwork student Freddie Kermode with Dr Louise Misselke, Principal of the Guernsey College of Further Education. (UCM)
Adrian Chisoi (front) 2nd place Carpentry & Joinery
(UCM)
Electrical students (L-R) Axel Newey and Raivo Rimicans
Electrical students (L-R) Axel Newey and Raivo Rimicans (UCM)
Plumbing student Ollie Millar
Plumbing student Ollie Millar (UCM)
Plumbing students (L-R) Olllie Milar and Juan Skelly
Plumbing students (L-R) Olllie Milar and Juan Skelly (UCM)
UCM Apprentices ready to fly to Guernsey
UCM Apprentices ready to fly to Guernsey (UCM)