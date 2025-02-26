Two University College Isle of Man (UCM) students won first place at the Pan-Island Skills Test in Guernsey during National Apprenticeship Week.
Freddie Kermode (brickwork) and Brooke Goldsmith (painting and decorating) topped their categories, competing against apprentices from Jersey and Guernsey in timed trade challenges.
Adrian Chisoi also earned second place in carpentry and joinery.
The event tested technical skills, problem-solving, and time management, with ten apprentices competing across various trades.
UCM principal Jesamine Kelly praised the students’ professionalism and dedication, noting the valuable experience gained.
UCM highlighted its apprenticeship opportunities throughout the week, sharing video interviews with apprentices on social media.