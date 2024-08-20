The latest Tesco superstore is set to open in the island later this week complete with a clothing section.
The Onchan superstore is the sixth of nine new stores set to open on the island this year following Tesco’s acquisition of Shoprite.
To mark the grand opening on Thursday, Tesco is donating £1,000 to Manx Breast Cancer Support Group – which raises money to support and improve care and support for people with breast cancer on the island.
The store will include products from local Manx suppliers as well a small clothes section offering uniform as we near the end of the school holidays. There will also an ATM on site.
The chain says supporting the local community is hugely important running community programmes, such as Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection, which supports charities and community groups across the island.
Store Director Andy Sanderson said: ‘After a short break, getting the next batch of stores ready we’re pleased to be opening our sixth store on the Isle of Man. Opening a new large store is always exciting and challenging and we hope this new store plays a key role in the local community that have been so welcoming to us.
‘We’ve worked in close partnership with local suppliers and the Isle of Man government to ensure we can provide the best service to our customers with great products and value.
‘Over the course of the store openings there’ll be around 280 new jobs created and we want to continue to have a positive impact in the local community through Stronger Starts and food donation programmes.’
The Community Food Connection scheme is run in partnership with food redistribution charities FareShare and Olio.