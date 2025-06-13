Sight loss charity Sight Matters is calling on individuals, families, and workplaces across the island to get moving this August in support of blind and visually impaired people.
The ‘Stride for Sight – 5-A-Day Challenge’ is a month-long fundraising event that encourages participants to complete a daily activity centred around the number five – whether that’s five miles or five minutes.
Peter Marshall, fundraising and marketing lead at Sight Matters said: ‘This challenge is all about flexibility, consistency, and community.
‘You don’t need to be an athlete to take part – the idea is to build a healthy habit that suits your lifestyle while supporting a great cause.’
Participants are invited to choose their own daily activity, such as walking, running, stretching, meditating, or doing simple exercises like sit-to-stands. The challenge is designed to be accessible for all ages and abilities.
Examples of ‘Five-A-Day’ goals include:
- Walking five miles
- Running five kilometres
- Cycling or swimming for five minutes
- Spending five minutes stretching or dancing
- Doing five laps of the garden
Funds raised will go directly towards supporting the work of Onchan-based Sight Matters, which helps blind and visually impaired people across the Isle of Man lead full, independent lives.
Participants can register and download fundraising forms via the Sight Matters website, where they can also set up a JustGiving page to collect donations online. A screen reader-friendly version of the materials is also available.
Fore more information and to register https://www.sightmatters.im/support-us/stride-for-sight-august-5-a-day-fundraising-challenge/
Peter added: ‘We hope people across the island will step up and stride with us.
‘Every mile, minute, or movement helps someone else take a step towards greater confidence and independence.’