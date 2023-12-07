Tesco says it will create more than 100 jobs following its Shoprite buyout.
Tesco is converting all nine Shoprite sites into five superstores and four Express stores.
And the firm says that while many Shoprite colleagues have transferred to Tesco, the takeover will create extra 107 vacancies in stores across the island.
The news comes as Tesco begins plans to convert the nine former Shoprite stores, which is expected to take place over the course of 2024.
Tesco says it is currently in discussions with local suppliers on stocking their products.
Six local suppliers are already being stocked in Tesco’s existing Douglas superstore.
And the supermarket giant says shoppers can expect to see more local suppliers appearing in all Tesco stores on the Isle of Man.
Tesco says it has been working in partnership with the Isle of Man Government who have created a funding scheme to ensure that suppliers have the suitable SALSA accreditation to see their products stocked in all the chain's stores.
Andy Sanderson, Store Director at Tesco, said: 'It’s a really exciting time and as we move through 2024 we will ensure a tailored conversion of the stores so that all communities on the island are still able to access shops.
'We’re grateful to the Isle of Man Government for their support to ensure suppliers can stock their products in our stores.'
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented: 'I welcome the news of job creation by Tesco as this demonstrates their commitment to not only maintain stability of our food supply, but also open further opportunities for the workforce.
'The Department for Enterprise, along with our colleagues at The Department of Environment Food and Agriculture, have maintained close contact with Tesco management since their announcement, and continues to work to ensure the transition period has minimal impact on residents, and all supplier concerns are raised and communicated appropriately.'
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: 'I am pleased Tesco are allowing a transition period to existing suppliers to arrange relevant accreditation for themselves.
'The Government’s new SALSA initiative aims to empower more local producers and creators to meet the stringent standards required for their products to be featured on the shelves of prominent retail outlets like Tesco.
'We hope the 100% funded grant support will serve as a catalyst for enhancing the presence of the Isle of Man's finest culinary offerings in wider market spaces and open up new and exciting doors to new customers both on and off island.'
Tesco says it is also committed help support local causes on the Isle of Man and is planning to introduce its Stronger Starts programme to the island.
As part of the scheme, charities and community groups will be able to apply for funding of up to £1,500 for projects that could make an impact on the island.
Customers can vote using blue tokens in store for three different charities every three months to receive grants of £500, £1,000 and £1,500.
Mr Sanderson said: 'The inclusion of Stronger Starts in our stores means we can have a real positive impact for the residents of the island.
'Each grant is chosen by customers, giving them the chance to shape where the money goes in their local community.'