Tesco has been rationing some vegetables due to shortages in its Douglas branch.
In the Lake Road supermarket, sales of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers are being limited to three per person.
Other fruit and vegetables facing a shortage include lettuce, broccoli, raspberry punnets and cauliflower.
This, the supermarket says, is due to adverse weather conditions.
Whilst the industry has said that the shortages are due to unusually cold weather in Spain and floods in Morocco, the supermarkets in Spain have not faced a shortage in fruit and vegetables.
The UK Environment Secretary, Therese Coffey, last week said that the shortages should last between two and four weeks.