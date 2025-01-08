Tesco has exclusively revealed to Media Isle of Man the top 20 products most commonly purchased by shoppers on the Isle of Man - and the results may come as a surprise.
Dominated by fresh produce and local staples, the list shows the popularity of fruits, vegetables, and Manx milk among island residents.
The supermarket giant’s data coincides with its recently published Clubcard Unpacked review, which analyses the shopping habits of its Clubcard users across the British Isles.
While the report named the Isle of Man as the ‘savviest’ region in Britain for racking up the most Clubcard points per person in 2024, this exclusive list of top purchases sheds light on the island’s everyday shopping choices.
Fresh and local favourites
The top 20 products list reflects the strong preference for fresh, locally sourced items among island residents.
Manx milk, in semi-skimmed, whole, and skimmed varieties, features prominently.
Fresh fruits and vegetables such as bananas, cucumbers, broccoli, and carrots also dominate the rankings.
Here's the full list, in order of popularity, of the Isle of Man’s most-bought products from Tesco in 2024:
- Isle of Man Fresh Manx Milk Semi-Skimmed 1 Litre
- Tesco Whole Cucumber Each
- Banana Each
- Isle of Man Creamery Semi-Skimmed Milk 1.75L
- Tesco Broccoli 375G
- Tesco Bunched Spring Onions 100G
- Isle of Man Fresh Manx Milk Whole 1 Litre
- Tesco Red Peppers Each
- Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G
- Tesco Strawberries 400G
- Tesco Carrots 1Kg
- Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each
- Tesco Ready-To-Eat Large Avocados Each
- Tesco Clementine or Sweet Easy Peeler Pack 600G
- Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 300G
- Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 400G
- Tesco Large Free-Range Eggs 6 Pack
- Tesco Raspberries 150G
- Isle of Man Skimmed Milk 1 Litre
- Tesco Red Seedless Grapes 500G
A closer look at Clubcard habits
The Clubcard Unpacked review, which was accessible to all Tesco Clubcard members via the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app, revealed how shoppers on the Isle of Man stood out in 2024.
Islanders accrued more points on average than any other region in Britain, earning 2,231 points each simply by scanning their Clubcards.
Tesco highlighted how these points could be redeemed for over £40 worth of rewards, from cinema tickets to family outings or even holidays.
Tesco’s area manager on the Isle of Man, Richard Frear, said: ‘It’s incredible to see that Isle of Man customers have led the way in racking up the most Clubcard points this year.
‘The Isle of Man community has truly embraced the savings and rewards that come with their Clubcard, using it to unlock exclusive deals and stretch their budgets further without compromising on quality.
‘We’re pleased that our new stores on the island have been received so positively with customers shopping so regularly with us and making the most of our Clubcard prices.’
The review also provided personalised insights into Clubcard users’ shopping habits.
Members could view their most-purchased items, their favourite lunchtime Meal Deal combinations, and even how many points they saved and spent with Tesco’s Reward Partners.
The Manx Tesco boom
Tesco’s presence on the island has grown significantly over the past year, with the supermarket chain opening eight new stores following its acquisition of Shoprite.
The Peel superstore, which opened in November, was the latest addition to the chain.
Tesco now operates stores in Castletown, Douglas, Ramsey, Port Erin, Peel, and Onchan, alongside its original flagship store on Lake Road in Douglas.
The former Winerite store on Victoria Road will become the tenth store to open when it starts trading, which Tesco tell us is not far away.