Tesco has announced the latest charity to benefit as it prepares to open its latest store.
As reported by Media IoM last week, the large Ramsey store will finally open on Thursday which will join the Tesco Express already trading in the town.
The Ramsey superstore in Bowring Road is the seventh of nine new stores set to open on the island this year following Tesco’s acquisition of Shoprite.
To mark the grand opening, Tesco is donating £1,000 to Animals in Distress – which helps those facing financial hardship with veterinary bills and supports animals in distress in the island.
The donation is part of the retailer’s community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection – supporting charities and community groups across the Isle of Man.
Over the last seven years, the supermarket’s customers in the Isle of Man have helped to nominate worthy recipients of grants totalling £217,504 for 109 groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme, Stronger Starts.
Store manager Ricky Kelch said: ‘We’re really pleased to be opening our new large store in Ramsey. We’ve worked hard to prepare for opening and are looking forward to providing great service and value to our local community that have been so welcoming.
‘We know that Tesco has a key role to play in supporting local community groups and charities, and our new store will help us make this positive impact in Ramsey and the local area through our Stronger Starts and food donation programmes.’
The large Peel store is set to open in mid-October while Tesco is also due to open a Tesco Express at the former Winerite store on Victoria Road in Douglas later in the year.
In October 2023, Shoprite announced it had reached an agreement with Tesco to sell all of its nine supermarkets in the island.
The news brought to an end 51 years of trading for Shoprite which was launched in 1972 by the Nicholson family.
Tesco has been serving customers in the island since 2000. The sale means that the number of Tesco stores in the island will eventually be increased to 10, including its existing store in Douglas.
Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply online at: https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk