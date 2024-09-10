A date has finally been set for the opening of the new Ramsey Tesco store.
There has been a slight delay in the opening of the Bowring Road store which had been earmarked for an August launch.
Tesco’s Isle of Man store director Andy Sanderson has confirmed the Ramsey store will open on Thursday, September 19.
Tesco has donated £1,000 to a charity during the opening of each store but the charity to benefit from the Ramsey store’s opening has not yet been announced.
Mr Sanderson also said the larger Peel store is set to open in mid-October. As well as Peel and Ramsey, Tesco is also due to open a Tesco Express at the former Winerite store on Victoria Road with no date yet set for its opening. The supermarket giant launched its latest new store in Onchan in mid-August which is the sixth to open in the island since taking over Shoprite.
In October 2023, Shoprite announced it had reached an agreement with Tesco to sell all of its nine supermarkets in the island which will see a total of 120 jobs created across the island. So far, large stores in Victoria Road, Douglas, Onchan and Port Erin have opened, alongside Express stores in Peel, Ramsey and Castletown.
The news brought to an end 51 years of trading for Shoprite which was launched in 1972 by the Nicholson family.
Tesco has been serving customers in the Isle of Man since 2000 at its large Lake Road store in Douglas. The sale means that the number of Tesco stores in the island will eventually be increased to 10, including its existing store in Douglas.