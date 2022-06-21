The 110th anniversary of fair

Arbory parish’s traditional annual fair, Laa Columb Killey, takes place this afternoon (Friday).

Based at the school field opposite Arbory School in Ballabeg, the event will be run in its traditional form this year after a slimmed-down version in 2021.

Laa Columb Killey means St Columba’s Day or literally the day of the church of St Columba and this year is the fair’s 110th anniversary.

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer is to open the fair and Lady Philippa Lorimer will crown the Laa Columb Killey princess.

The parade, led by Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band, gets under way at 2.30pm from Ballabeg Parish Hall, arriving at the fair field for the official opening ceremony at 2.45pm.

Arbory school children will perform Manx country dancing and there will be competition classes for garden produce, confectionery, craft and arts.

There will also be bouncy castles, face painting and gardens and scarecrow competitions for households in the parish, while there is also an exhibition of the work of Arbory pupils.

Refreshments will be available in the famous tea tent following the opening.

Children’s sports take place in the afternoon followed by adult ‘marathon’ for seniors at 6.30pm.

This is followed by an auction of donated exhibits at 7pm from which all proceeds go to charity.