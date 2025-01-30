Planning a wedding can be overwhelming at the best of times. With that in mind, the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort wants to make it as easy as possible for you with its exclusive wedding fair.
Instead of having to go around wedding specialist to wedding specialist in between work, the kids, seeing, friends, and all your extra curriculars, the Comis wants to make access to some of the best wedding services on the island as easy as possible by bringing a load of them under one roof for you. So, if you’ve got an engagement that needs celebrating, the Comis wants to help.
It’s taking place at the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort this Saturday, 1st February between midday and 3pm. You’ll be met with a glass of the brand-new and exclusive Comis Prosecco when you arrive and, while there, you’ll have the opportunity to chat with an expert team of wedding coordinators. You’ll also be able to take a walk through the beautiful Niarbyl Suite, dressed by the Event Stylists and Matt Fletcher Award Winning Hosts & DJs. And you’ll find the Comis’ very own Vintage Bentley Flying Spur on display, which is featured as part of the brand-new, luxurious package for celebrations in 2025 and beyond.
Awaiting your arrival in the Comis’ Snaefell suite, there’ll be photographers, celebrants, photobooths, DJs, cake-makers, décor, and videographers all eager to make your acquaintance and help make your wedding day live up to it being ‘the best day of your life’. Ever thoughtful, the Comis has also organised for interactive games to be on display to make sure kids of all ages can be entertained throughout your wedding day.
On the day, the Comis is also going to offering the chance for couples to win a Spa Thermal Journey for 2 and any wedding that books one of the Comis’ brand-new packages on the day of the fair will also get to use the vintage Bentley on their wedding day too!
If you love the planning as much as the Comis loves weddings, then while you’re at the fair, you could also grab some lunch at the deliciously rustic Brulot Bar and Grill while you home in on booking suppliers and sort out all the details to make your day magical. While you’re feeling all loved up, you can also have a gander at the special Valentine’s Day offers the Comis has on this month.
Don’t let planning one of the most special days of your life end up being one of the most stressful aspects of getting married. Get yourself down to the Comis Wedding Fair. Taking place this Saturday. That’s 1st February – how apt, the beginning of the month of love – from 12pm-3pm.