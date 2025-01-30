It’s taking place at the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort this Saturday, 1st February between midday and 3pm. You’ll be met with a glass of the brand-new and exclusive Comis Prosecco when you arrive and, while there, you’ll have the opportunity to chat with an expert team of wedding coordinators. You’ll also be able to take a walk through the beautiful Niarbyl Suite, dressed by the Event Stylists and Matt Fletcher Award Winning Hosts & DJs. And you’ll find the Comis’ very own Vintage Bentley Flying Spur on display, which is featured as part of the brand-new, luxurious package for celebrations in 2025 and beyond.