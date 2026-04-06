Landmarks across the island have been recently illuminated in green and yellow to mark the start of Autism Acceptance Month.
The illuminations, which took place across the island on Wednesday, April 1, form part of the Isle of Man Government’s fourth annual Autism Acceptance campaign - a month-long initiative focused on promoting greater understanding, acceptance and inclusion in the island.
The colours are associated with the ‘Sunflower Hidden Disabilities’ scheme, which promotes awareness and understanding of non-visible disabilities including autism.
The campaign aligns with the objectives of the Autism Spectrum Condition Strategy 2024-2034, bringing together government departments, third-sector organisations, local businesses and members of the autistic community.
Officials say the collaborative approach supports the strategy’s emphasis on shared responsibility and ongoing development of its action plan.
Four priority themes have been identified for this year’s campaign: health and wellbeing, reasonable adjustments, employment, and education.
These were determined following two public meetings attended by more than 70 people, alongside more than 100 responses to an online survey, while a separate survey conducted by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture sought input from children and young people to help shape the campaign’s focus.
Health and Social Care Minister, Claire Christian, commented: ‘Autism Acceptance Month gives us an important opportunity to recognise the strengths, contributions and experiences of autistic people across our island.
‘By working closely with partners, community groups and families, we aim to shine a light on the practical changes that make everyday life more accessible and inclusive.
‘Our commitment is to continue building an environment where autistic people feel understood, supported and able to thrive.’
During the month, shops and businesses across the island have been encouraged to introduce designated quiet hours to create more accessible shopping environments.