The fast-craft’s sailings resume next weekend

The Steam Packet’s fast-craft sailings start next Friday, April 1, with the Manannan resuming its sailings to and from Liverpool.

The vessel will also resume services to Ireland, including Belfast from Wednesday, April 13 and Dublin, from Thursday, April 14.

Brian Thomson, Managing Director of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, said: ‘This time of year we look forward to the return of Manannan and the recommencement of daily sailings to Liverpool and regular crossings to Dublin and Belfast.

‘With new and exciting developments happening on board both vessels, we’re endeavouring to make customer journey’s even more comfortable and enjoyable, we’re excited to welcome people on board in the near future.’

‘With travel on and off the island opening-up after a challenging couple of years following the outbreak of Covid-19, it’s wonderful to see many residents and visitors alike using the Steam Packet Company to take a well-earned holiday.’

Manannan’s first sailing to Liverpool is scheduled for 7.30am on Friday, with a return at 11.15am.

Next year the company’s replacement for the Ben-my-Chree, the Manxman, is due to come into service but the plan for the future of the Manannan following this season is for the vessel to continue in operation.

There is provision for a new vessel to replace the fast craft by December 2026.