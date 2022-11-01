The fireworks season starts off with a bang
Peel Town Commissioners’ bonfire and fireworks -
There’s various firework displays taking place across the island this weekend.
Douglas’s official display will be held on Friday, November 4.
Mayor of Douglas Janet Thommeny will oversee the ‘Best Guy’ contest with prizes of £100, £50 and £25 up for grabs.
Entries are to be submitted to the staged area of Harris Promenade by 7pm on the night.
The display, which will start at 7.30pm, will be set to music and fired from a barge, which is to be moored opposite the War Memorial in Douglas Bay.
Spectators are encouraged to watch from the War Memorial where there will be catering outlets.
There are two displays to be on the lookout for in Garff on Saturday, November 5, at Dhoon Church field at 6.30pm and Mooragh Park in Ramsey at 7.30pm.
The next day, November 6, there will be a display in the Laxey Valley Gardens at 7pm, organised by Garff Commissioners and Laxey fire station in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity and the Great North Air Ambulance.
Port Erin’s display will not take place this year because the commissioners don’t have enough money to put the display on.
The festivities started early this year, with the first display being held at Peel beach last Friday.
A window display competition was held between the Peel traders the following day.
Peel Commissioners also held a Hop tu Naa party on the Saturday.
This was attended by around 70 children who wanted to celebrate the ‘spooky season’.
