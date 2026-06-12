Five outstanding Isle of Man residents have been recognised by His Majesty King Charles III in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List, each celebrated for their exceptional contributions to island life and beyond.
Published by Government House on Friday evening (June 12), the list celebrates individuals whose work spans emergency planning, veteran support, policing, royal service and local government, with one King’s Police Medal, one Royal Victorian Medal, one British Empire Medal (BEM) and two MBEs awarded this year.
Miss Jane Kelly MBE - Strengthening Island resilience
Miss Jane Kelly has been awarded the MBE for services to emergency planning and to the veteran community in the Isle of Man.
As the Isle of Man Government’s Emergency Planning Officer, Miss Kelly has played a central role in strengthening the Island’s preparedness for major incidents, emergencies and critical events. She is widely respected for her calm judgement and leadership in high-pressure situations.
Her work has included leading a full revision of the Government’s Major Incident Response Plan, alongside coordinating a wider programme of emergency planning across departments and partner agencies.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, she led the Civil Defence Corps in supporting vulnerable residents, helping to coordinate the Island’s emergency response during an unprecedented public health crisis.
Alongside her government role, Miss Kelly has also provided long-standing voluntary service to the veteran community. A former RAF Warrant Officer and commissioned officer, she has spent more than a decade supporting the Isle of Man Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association and the Joint Ex-Service Association in welfare and ceremonial roles.
Claire McCabe - International standard bearer
Miss Claire McCabe has been awarded the MBE for services to the Royal British Legion and the veteran community.
She has represented the Royal British Legion at the highest level, serving as Isle of Man County and UK National Standard Bearer and taking part in major commemorative events across the world.
Beginning her service with the Port Erin branch before progressing through Port St Mary and national roles, she has also been heavily involved in the Poppy Appeal and training of new standard bearers.
Her ceremonial duties have included participation in D-Day commemorations in Normandy, VE Day events, the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, the Centenary Service at Westminster Abbey, and state occasions including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
A former police officer, Miss McCabe also received a Chief Constable’s Certificate of Merit for bravery and conduct and now mentors the next generation of standard bearers.
Detective Constable Kate Crompton KPM – Protecting victims and securing justice
Detective Constable Kate Crompton has been awarded the King’s Police Medal for distinguished service in investigating serious sexual offences.
Throughout her career, she has handled complex and high-risk investigations involving some of the most serious offences before the courts, securing convictions against dangerous and repeat offenders, including individuals in positions of trust.
She is recognised for her professionalism, resilience and the support she provides to victims throughout investigations and court proceedings, often in highly traumatic circumstances.
Alongside her operational duties, she has also played a key role in mentoring new detectives, helping to develop the next generation of investigators within the Constabulary.
Her work has earned praise from colleagues, prosecutors and the judiciary for its integrity and impact.
Margaret Quilliam RVM – 30 years of royal service
Mrs Margaret Quilliam has been awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for devoted service to Government House.
She has given more than 30 years of service, first joining as Assistant Housekeeper in 1994 before retiring in 2008 to care for her husband. She later returned in a part-time capacity to support major events and cover staff absences.
Over the years, she has supported numerous royal and vice-regal occasions including visits, receptions, investitures and formal dinners, consistently maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and discretion.
Most recently, she provided full cover during a prolonged staff absence, continuing to ensure the smooth running of Government House with dedication and good humour.
She is widely respected for her reliability and commitment.
Moira Chrystal BEM – Half a century of civic service
Mrs Moira Chrystal has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to local government and the community in Ramsey.
She has served Ramsey Town Commissioners for more than 50 years, beginning in the Town Surveyor’s Department before becoming Personal Assistant and Secretary to the Town Clerk and Chief Executive.
Over her long career she has supported more than 40 chairmen and six town clerks, and is recognised for her extensive knowledge of local government and civic administration.
She has also played a key role in elections, civic events and major Island occasions including Royal visits and the Freedom of Entry to HMS Ramsey in 2010.
Outside her official duties, she has contributed to community life through church work, amateur dramatics and local events, and remains a respected figure in Ramsey civic life.
What is an MBE and a BEM?
The King’s Birthday Honours celebrate individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their communities or fields of work, often over many years.
Among the awards announced this year are the MBE and BEM, two honours that recognise different kinds of service and dedication.
An MBE, or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, was first introduced by King George V in 1917.
It is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement or service to the community that has had a lasting, meaningful impact.
Often given to those who have made a difference at a national or regional level, an MBE recognises work that sets an example for others to follow.
The British Empire Medal (BEM), meanwhile, is typically awarded for more ‘hands-on’ service at a local level.
This could be through voluntary work, community leadership, or innovative projects that have made a tangible difference over time, often in a sustained and deeply personal way.
Both honours are a reflection of exceptional commitment, and this year’s Isle of Man recipients are shining examples of that spirit.