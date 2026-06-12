Garff Commissioners will trial a ‘dog poo warden’ scheme over the next 12 months in a bid to tackle what it says is a growing problem across the parish.
The local authority believes dog fouling is becoming increasingly serious, with incidents being reported on a weekly basis. It is hoped the presence of a warden will also act as a deterrent to irresponsible owners.
Commissioner Julie Pinson said a minority of dog owners were giving responsible pet owners a bad name.
She said: ‘It's becoming a more serious issue. Every week we have some sort of problem somewhere in Garff, usually on residential streets, particularly Croit-e-Quill Road.
‘You can walk along some roads and see three or four instances of dog mess. Residents would probably point to other locations too, but those are the places I see most often, along with the beach and promenade. I would say it's a daily occurrence.’
Asked why the trial was important, Mrs Pinson said: ‘At the moment, some people simply aren't picking up after their dogs.
‘We have a lot of responsible dog owners who do the right thing and it's unfair on them. It's also unfair on people using the streets, beaches and public spaces who have to encounter these deposits.
‘We don't know whether a dog is healthy or carrying disease, so there can be health and safety implications, particularly for young children and vulnerable older people.
‘I think it's giving responsible dog owners a bad reputation because a minority of irresponsible owners either fail to pick up after their pets or let them roam without supervision.’
Mrs Pinson added that she has personally had to help children who have fallen in dog mess and has regularly found herself clearing it from outside her café.