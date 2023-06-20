A new flour mill is being considered as well as the possibility of the redevelopment of Laxey Glen Mill.
This would fall under the government’s food security plan, which was meant to be published in the first quarter of this year, but is now set to be published in October.
Since the closure of Ramsey Bakery in April last year, the Laxey Glen Mills has had more wheat available to it, than orders made to it for flour.
Claire Barber, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said that currently the mill has 900 tonnes of wheat available to it.
She said: ‘We had a recent session where we talked with milling wheat growers, bakers and millers.
‘Some of the farmers have been able to find alternate markets, but equally I’m aware that for some were providing almost uniquely to the Laxey Glen Mill meaning there are significant challenges.
‘Ultimately it will be a decision for the stakeholders and for the board of the mill as to how they proceed with purchasing what they require.’
The mill, which has been in government ownership since 1974 uses only locally grown milling wheat which around 10 farmers are contracted to grow. Between the bakery and the mill, the amount of milling wheat that would be required each year was decided and the farmers would plant their crops accordingly.
Mrs Caine asked how on-island flour milling will feature in the food security strategy and when that strategy will be published.
Ms Barber said: ‘Whilst we have been working on the development of this plan and the research behind it, it became clear that the deadlines around full engagement would be tight and I felt the importance of this plan to our island is so significant that it was more valuable for this to be right, than to deliver to this initial timescale.
‘Recruitment for a director of agriculture and food is underway within my department and it will be a priority for the appointed director to finalise and deliver on this plan.
‘In terms of the location for a future mill there are a number of options that have been considered, both around redeveloping the Laxey mill, the option of closure has been explored, but also a new mill on an alternative site and no final decision has been made around that.’
In July last year, Mrs Barber said: ‘Ramsey Bakery took 80% of the flour produced from Laxey Glen Mills, and its closure has naturally had a significant impact on the business model of the mill.
‘The role for my department is a tricky one in this situation. Our aim is to support the wheat producers, but we [DEFA] are not shareholders, or involved with the strategic direction or operations of Laxey Glen Mills.
‘Regarding the security of on-island flour production, I understand that for at least the next 24 months, this has a stable footing, with 13,000 tonnes of wheat available on-island to be milled.’