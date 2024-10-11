It was meant to be a lovely family holiday with an Easter break in the Isle of Man where happy memories were to be made.
For Megan Hughes’s five-year-old daughter Maiya it was an exciting weekend getting away from Liverpool with her parents and nan.
She laughed with glee as grandmother Jill Hughes wheeled her along on the suitcase as they arrived at the Sea Terminal on March 29 this year – Good Friday.
But just a few hours later that happy break turned into tragedy which has left a close-knit family shattered.
It began so well and Megan said the family was ‘buzzing to be going on a family holiday. It was my mum’s first trip away with Maiya’.
They were all in good spirits and got a taxi to the hotel on Douglas promenade before getting a drink in the hotel bar. The group then headed to Sam Webbs, Quids Inn and Jaks.
The adults had all had a fair amount to drink at this stage and they wanted to drop into Sam Webbs on the way back for one last tipple.
However, it was at this point that their wonderful day began to turn sour. Jill and Megan were refused entry as they had a child with them but the two men wanted to stay for a drink and an argument ensued.
The row continued as they walked back towards the hotel and witnesses described the group as ‘drunken, loud and volatile’.
As they reached outside the Majestic Chinese restaurant on Central Promenade just before 9pm, Megan and partner James were rowing. Meadows then punched James and a fight broke out.
As Jill stepped in, Meadows turned to her and said ‘and you as well’ before hitting her in, what one witness described, as a ‘boxer’s punch, quick as lightning’.
Jill fell on her knees and ended up face down on the floor. Members of the public came to help and police quickly arrived and tried to resuscitate Jill.
She was taken to Noble’s Hospital but was announced dead a short time later at 10.28pm. A postmortem later found Jill’s neck had twisted with the impact of the punch which severed an artery, causing a major haemorrhage. In reality, Jill died moments after she was punched.
Despite walking away from the scene, Meadows was arrested a short time later.
He told officers at the police station: ‘I won’t be getting those back for 20 years. On the Isle of Man I bet you don’t get many murders over here.’
The reality of what happened and what it meant for Meadows was beginning to sink in. However, Jill’s family are still trying to process what happened seven months on.
A heartbreaking victim impact statement was read out at the court after which Meadows was jailed for five years eight months after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Jill was born on Christmas Day and her parents Billy and Dot said: ‘We are proud to call Jill our daughter and we miss her so, so much.
‘She was a bright and happy soul who always had a big smile on her face. She was a very caring person even as a child growing up.
‘The way we feel, nobody should ever have to feel. Life will never be the same again.
‘Our daughter was born on a holy day and taken on a holy day. We will miss you forever.’
Jill’s sister Julie also contributed saying: ‘It’s a day that changed our lives forever. To lose a loved one through illness is bad enough but to lose a loved one in such a brutal and unnecessary way is a nightmare.
‘Our Jill was probably the biggest character in our family, she was the best sister I could wish for. She was always there if you needed her, she would do anything to help anyone.
‘Our family has been shattered. No words can describe how we feel and this is something we will never get over.’
Words were also read out from Jill’s daughters Charlotte, Sarah and Megan.
They said: ‘Our mum was the most special, funny, outgoing, sarcastic and beautiful person inside and out. Her smile and laugh were so infectious.
‘She did absolutely everything she could for us and brought us up almost single-handedly. She loved her job as a support worker. Her dedication and passion for life shone through.
‘Mum’s grandchildren miss her so much and they always say good morning and goodnight to the urn we each keep.
‘All we have left now are the memories, pictures and videos. We have a lifetime of hell and emotional torture ahead. There isn’t a day or hour goes by when we don’t think or talk about our beautiful mum.
During sentencing, Deemster Graham Cook did not hold back in condemning Meadows’s devastating actions that evening.
He said: ‘You, John Meadows, are the cause of this devastation and you should be thoroughly ashamed of your cowardly actions that evening in hitting a defenceless woman who was offering you no threat at all.’
The courtroom was packed when Meadow was sentenced. Families of both the victim and defendant were in court to hear his fate. There was a heavy police presence with emotions high. But both families kept their composure and remained respectful.
In a statement afterwards, the family thanked the police and added: ‘Our Jill was one in a million. She was such a happy, sarcastic, hardworking and passionate person.
‘We want everyone to know that Jill was a well-respected mum of three to Chantelle, Sarah and Megan; also Nan to Billy, Georgie and Maiya. Jill was a true diamond who thrived for life. She was liked and loved everywhere she went, her huge smile would light up a room.
‘We as a family will never ever be able to come to terms with what has happened, we are all living a complete nightmare. This killing should never have taken place.
‘Thank you also to all those that came forward in the help to get justice for our Jill we can’t thank you all enough.’
Detective Superintendent Steve Maddocks praised his team and also Jill’s family for the way they have been during the investigation.
He said: ‘It is clear having met Jill’s family that the huge void that has been left by her death will never be filled. They are a close, loving family and life will never be the same for them, especially for Jill’s mum and dad, sister, brother and three daughters. The family have been dignified throughout what must be a truly awful time.’
‘I would like to thank my team for all their hard work and dedication and also our colleagues in Merseyside Police Family Liaison Officers and Victim Support both in the island and in the UK for helping to get justice for Jill.’
As Meadows was taken away in a blue lit police convoy in the prison van to Jurby to begin his sentence, the family of Jill must now get on with living their own life sentence.