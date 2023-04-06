The 10th annual Isle of Man Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Beer and Cider Festival took place over the Easter Bank Holiday at the Villa Marina.
The bar was situated in the Royal Hall and included more than 120 real ales as well as a large variety of ciders, perries, fruit wines and mead.
Money raised from the event went to St John Ambulance and the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund.
The festival was opened by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, where he poured the first pint of festival ale that was specially brewed for the occasion by Bushy’s Brewery.
This special beer is called ‘Pegasus’, with a donation from each pint sold, given to the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund.
Billy Redmayne, who was from Laxey, was a paratrooper under Sir John’s command during three tours in Afghanistan, and Manx Grand Prix winner, he died in a motorcycle race in Scarborough at the age of 25.
The charity, set up in his memory, aims to help newcomers at the Manx Grand Prix, as well as to help riders and their families after an accident.
Advocates Humphrey & Helfrich were the main sponsor of the popular annual festival.
There was also ‘Trevor’s Bar’, which was named after the late Trevor McMullen who died in 2022.
The festival ran from Thursday to Saturday and saw hundreds of people attend to enjoy the drinks and great atmosphere.