The ‘last significant phase’ of the project to upgrade the King Edward VIII pier in Douglas has been completed, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has announced.
Two large ‘parallel-motion fenders’ - each weighing around 40 tonnes - were recently lifted into position in the waters off the capital.
The fenders are 12.5 metres high and three metres wide and will help protect Steam Packet vessels from damage when they undertake manoeuvres in the harbour.
Morring bollards have also been installed both ends of the pier during the project which will enable the Steam Packet flagship the Manxman to stay in the harbour during storms and high winds.
Work on the pier is part of a £6.6 million renovation project which was commissioned in order to reduce the risk of damage to both the Manxman and the pier during bad weather.
Contractors are set to leave the site during August, the DoI has announced.
A spokesperson for the DoI said: ‘Project contractor McLaughlin & Harvey will soon be dismantling the large crawler crane and removing the remaining engineering plant before leaving the site later this month.
‘The passenger walkway along the quayside is due to be replaced next year, which means the temporary section created around the area required to install the mooring bollards will remain in place until then.’