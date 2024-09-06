There was also much disquiet about the morals of the campers and in 1911 a public meeting in the town hall in Douglas was held to protest against the perpetuation of alleged illegalities at the camp and later in the season a second agitation forced the council to introduce bye-laws to regulate such camps (including forbidding women to stay). As part of the agreement with the council, Cunningham agreed to provide more permanent buildings. The original wooden huts were replaced by chalets built by World War One internees under supervision by local workmen. Again this was a first in the British Isles with the construction of ‘holiday chalets’.