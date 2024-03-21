Tributes have been paid to James Carine, a Manx sea captain who has died at the age of 90.
Born in the island in 1934 and raised in Castletown, he joined the Royal Navy in 1950 before transferred to its Logistics Branch in 1956.
James served on Royal Navy ships Devonshire, Enard Bay, Forth, Superb, Girdle Ness, Scarborough, Ausonia and Glamorgan.
His senior shore postings included a stint as the ‘commodore in command’ of the HMS Drake at the time of the 400th anniversary of Britain’s defeat of the Spanish Armada.
The role saw him preside over a celebration dinner with guests including the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip. James married Sally in 1961 and they had four children.
The couple’s honeymoon was spent on Portland Bill because the programme of the ship he was serving on at the time had been changed at short notice.
His interests included dinghy racing and horse racing.
James’ sister, Rita Small (nee Carine), said: ‘We are all so proud of him for all of his achievements.
‘As a family, we started from nothing.
‘Our mum was a single mother of three, and she had to bring us all up on her own.
‘James made a life for himself and gained entry to King William’s College on the island, before then getting accepted to Dartmouth College in the UK.’ The retired Rear Admiral passed away in January.
Rita said: ‘My brother died on January 27 this year and it was his wish that no details of his passing were to be published until after his funeral and cremation on February 15.
‘Additional information on his amazing career can be obtained from his book “Newspaper Round to Rear Admiral, Odyssey of a Castletown Boy” - copies of which can be found in Castletown Commissioners library.’