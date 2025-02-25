Living on an island with a population of just 84,530 in the middle of the Irish Sea comes with certain realities.
Whether it’s everyone knowing your business, considering your neighbours as family, or—in this case—having a favourite hospitality worker who brings joy through TikTok.
‘Roberta_maccies’ on TikTok refers to herself as the ‘Queen of McDonald’s’, and with over 7,000 followers and more than 155,600 likes, it’s easy to see why.
Island Life caught up with TikTok sensation Roberta Rivera Nicoll to find out what inspired her to start posting and why she keeps going.
Working at McDonald’s on Peel Road, Roberta shares a variety of content, from vlogs with friends to dancing videos at work, often featuring colleagues and even customers.
She said: ‘I enjoy making all my videos, whether I’m cooking, outside, or at work—everything is fun.’
Roberta first started posting on TikTok in July 2024, after being encouraged by her colleagues—especially the younger ones—to set up an account.
Emphasising that her content is always positive, she added: ‘It’s just for fun. There’s nothing wrong with it, as long as I don’t post anything bad or inappropriate. It inspires young people to be good and happy.’
Her lighthearted approach has resonated with many young customers, some of whom have even featured in her videos.
‘They ask me if we can do a TikTok together, and I say it’s okay as long as their parents are aware and comfortable with it,’ she said.
As her following continues to grow, Roberta believes young people across the island have played a big part in boosting her account.
Having worked at McDonald’s for 12 years, she assures that while she films some of her TikToks on shift, her work always comes first—and her manager has no issues with it.
‘I still get my job done, and my manager is okay with it, so long as I’m keeping up with my work,’ she said.
Her advice to others is simple: ‘Just be kind to everyone and be nice. That’s what I always tell people because we only live once, and we don’t get to live again.’
Roberta isn’t the only islander making waves on the platform.
Loghlin ‘Lockie’ Kirk, a 20-year-old from Peel who suffered life-changing injuries in a car crash in 2022, has also gained a following by documenting his recovery, using TikTok to motivate himself and inspire others.
The accident, which occurred on the Switchback Road in January 2022, left Lockie with severe head trauma, brain damage, a punctured right eye, and complete vision loss in his left eye.
The road to recovery has been long, but Lockie has remained determined, using his TikTok account (@lmkirk2208) to share updates on his rehabilitation journey and day-to-day life.
His videos range from progress updates on his physical therapy to lighthearted clips that show his sense of humour and positive attitude.
Lockie’s following has grown steadily, with 1,440 people now keeping up with his journey.