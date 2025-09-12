Work is being carried out to make the most overgrown and perilous part of the Raad-ny-Foillan coastal footpath accessible again.
The section of the path to Traie Vane (White Beach), south of Niarbyl, has been shut while much needed repairs are carried out to boardwalks and steps.
As Isle of Man Today reported last month, the Traie Vane walk had become virtually impassable.
Anyone attempting the walk had to negotiate a series of rotten and collapsing boardwalks and squeeze through sections choked by a tangle of nettles, brambles and gorse before descending treacherous steps to the shoreline through a tunnel of untamed vegetation.
Now the first rotten boardwalk heading from Niarbyl beach and cafe has been replaced, allowing walkers to reach the first headland with commanding views along the coast.
But from there, the path has been closed for clearance of vegetation and reconstruction of the steps down to the beach.
The closure continues from the beach up to the junction with the green lane.
An emergency closure order has been granted until October 3 with a further temporary closure to be applied for to run into spring next year.
Closures are also currently in place on the Raad ny Foillan at Port Mooar and Spanish Head.
Public rights of way manager Ffinlo Williams said: ‘There are a number of locations that need addressing. Bits and pieces have been done over the summer and a course of works is planned over the winter months.’
He explained that contractors cut back the vegetation on the coastal footpath three times a year but no contractor had been in place for the south west section from Port Erin to Glen Maye from April this year as no successful application was received when it was last put out to tender.
This was found not to be a success, given the time and resources the volunteers could put to the work.
But now a full-time contractor is in place again.
While the Traie Vane walk was the worst section of the Raad ny Foillan, it is not the worst overall.
The public right of way leading from Baldhoon Road to Axnfell plantation has been closed since 2015 due to the unsafe bridge at Glen Roy and the stability of the bank.
Sections of the path have now been completely washed away.
Mr Willams said the condition of the path is now so bad that a decision may need to be taken to extinguish it as a public right of way and divert the route.
In July, Tynwald debated a select committee report that concluded an annual investment of more than £1.53m is needed to improve the island’s footpath network and eliminate the maintenance backlog.
But Tynwald held back on signing the cheque - and instead unanimously supported an amendment that Treasury should work with departments to identify priorities and potential funding as part of next year’s Budget.