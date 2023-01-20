The most popular babies’ names in the Isle of Man last year have been revealed.
Noah is the most common boys’ name, while Lily is the top girls’ name.
The details were published by the Civil Registry.
Top boys’ names for 2022:
Ten births were registered with the name Noah.
Seven births were registered with the name Theo or Theodore.
Jack and Leo had six registered births each.
The names Alfie, Archie, Benjamin and Edward were registered five times each.
Top girls’ names:
The name Lily (Lillie/Lilly) was registered for a birth eight times in 2022.
Emilia (Emelia/Emiliya) was registered six times (Amelia three times).
Olivia and Ella were both registered six times.
Isla and Isabella were each registered five times.
•This week’s Manx Independent revealed that there has been a big drop in the number of births in the Isle of Man.