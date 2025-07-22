Tributes have flooded in for former firefighter and Peel community stalwart Nigel Rawlinson who died suddenly aged 60.
The larger-than-life character was involved in many clubs and groups throughout Peel and beyond.
Nigel was a former player for Western Vikings Rugby Club, chairman of the Peel Viking Longboats and captain at Peel Golf Club. He was formerly a firefighter at Ronaldsway Airport and a retained firefighter at Peel.
The devoted dad and family man passed away this week and moving tributes have been paid to him.
In a social media post, The Creek Inn said: ‘We are heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of our dear friend Nigel Rawlinson.
‘Nigel was a true gentleman and a friend to so many within our community. A proud former player and supporter of the Western Vikings RUFC, he was also one of the front figures of the Peel Viking Longboat Races, helping to make the event the success it is today with his humour, energy and dedication.
‘He will also be fondly remembered for his iconic Elvis outfits especially at Peel's New Year's Day Dip, where he brought smiles and laughter year after year.
‘Away from the water and rugby field, Nigel was the current captain of Peel Golf Club, a role he carried out with pride and warmth.
‘Here at The Creek, we will miss his visits, his banter, and the infectious positivity he brought with him.
‘Our heartfelt condolences go out to Nigel's family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, Nigel - you will always be remembered.’
Western Vikings also paid tribute to Nigel.
The club said: ‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former player Nigel Rawlinson.
‘He was an extremely capable number 8 in his day, being part of the squad that won the Manx Shield back in 1998.
‘Even after his playing days were over, he remained a keen supporter, and would often see us down the Creek after his round of golf to ask how we’d got on.
‘A real community figure with a great sense of humour, he got involved in our fundraising events, particularly our Club Mhelliah, and was Master of Ceremonies a number of times.
‘Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. RIP Nigel
Meanwhile, Peel Viking Longboats has also expressed their shock at Nigel’s passing.
They said: ‘It is with a heavy heart, that we are sharing the sad news of the sudden passing of our good friend and larger-than-life chairman Nigel Rawlinson.
‘Sending our thoughts and deepest condolences to his family, friends and especially to Chris, Shannon and Daniel.
‘Nigel will be greatly missed by all who have competed or been part of the Viking Longboat Races and the wider sporting community in the west of the island.’
‘Nige was a larger-than-life character who proudly served as a firefighter at Peel Fire Station for over 20 years.
‘A well-known and highly respected figure within the local community, his dedication and service leave behind a lasting legacy and many cherished memories.’