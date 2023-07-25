The number of people who didn't attend appointments at their GPs' practice rose slightly in June.

It was 976 compared with 960 in May.

Manx Care appealed for patients who cannot attend an appointment to get in touch with their doctor's practice so someone else can be seen instead.

The figures by practice (May first, June second)

Kensington

110

135

Palatine

67

73

Snaefell

61

89

Hailwood

97

85

Finch Hill

123

71

Ramsey

127

107

Laxey/Onchan

79

114

Castletown

44

42

Southern

83

112

Ballasalla

54

36

Peel

115

112

Total

960

976