The number of people who didn't attend appointments at their GPs' practice rose slightly in June.
It was 976 compared with 960 in May.
Manx Care appealed for patients who cannot attend an appointment to get in touch with their doctor's practice so someone else can be seen instead.
The figures by practice (May first, June second)
Kensington
110
135
Palatine
67
73
Snaefell
61
89
Hailwood
97
85
Finch Hill
123
71
Ramsey
127
107
Laxey/Onchan
79
114
Castletown
44
42
Southern
83
112
Ballasalla
54
36
Peel
115
112
Total
960
976