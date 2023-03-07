The House of Keys meets today.
There is only one item of legislation on the agenda.
That's the Income Tax Bill. But it's first reading so there will be no discussion.
The rest of the agenda is questions from members.
1. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theChief Minister –If he will make a statement on the importance of Laxey Glen Mills.
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theChief Minister On which dates the Council of Ministers has received information from estateagents about the impact on house prices and rents of an additional 5,000employees needing to be housed.
3. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for theTreasury Why the winter bonus has been suspended and how long that suspension willlast.
4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theMinister for Education, Sport and Culture –How many teachers and support workers in a) primary schools, b) secondaryschools and c) UCM had time off work in each of the last three years because ofstress and other issues related to mental wellbeing.5. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theMinister for Education, Sport and Culture –Whether the expression meat free Monday represents a policy of herdepartment; and what factors are used to determine what is served to youngpeople in her department's schools.
6. The Hon. Member for Douglas East, Ms Faragher, to ask the Minister forEducation, Sport and CultureWhat has been done since 30th March 2022 about the teaching by religiousgroups of transitional programmes and personal, social, health and economiceducation.
7. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Healthand Social Care –What action is being taken to ensure that patients receive appointment lettersin a timely manner.
8. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theMinister for Environment, Food and Agriculture –What planning controls are in place on the placing of LED screens with movingimages at road junctions and roundabouts; and how the risk associated with suchinstallations is assessed.
9. The Hon. Member for Douglas East, Ms Faragher, to ask the Minister forEnvironment, Food and Agriculture –Whether all options were explored before the decision was taken prohibitcamping at Sulby Claddaghs this year; and if she will make a statement.
10. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theChair of the Manx Utilities Authority –What will happen to electricity tariffs from 1st April 2023; how the lossesaccumulated as a consequence of the additional costs of production over the last18 months will be managed; and if he will make a statement.
11. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister forEducation, Sport and Culture –Whether the Special Educational Needs Code will be progressed as a priority inthe new financial year.