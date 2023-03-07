4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theMinister for Education, Sport and Culture –How many teachers and support workers in a) primary schools, b) secondaryschools and c) UCM had time off work in each of the last three years because ofstress and other issues related to mental wellbeing.5. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theMinister for Education, Sport and Culture –Whether the expression meat free Monday represents a policy of herdepartment; and what factors are used to determine what is served to youngpeople in her department's schools.