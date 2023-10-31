Chief Executive Officer of campaign group Dignity in Dying, Sarah Wotton, said that it is a ‘historic vote’.
She joined hundreds of people outside the Tynwald building today ahead of the second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill.
She said: There is huge support in the Isle of Man for law reform, there was a poll done on rsidents, which showed that 66% of residents want a law change here.
‘I think people want control and choice at the end of life, and whilst people know that they may not use the law, having the option is all important.
‘It’s a progressive choice that I think is coming through the world, there are now 26 jurisdictions across the world that are changing the law.’
She added: I think you have got to look at what happens in the absence of these laws.
‘Without the law, you don’t prevent assisted dying, you just prevent safe assisted dying.
‘If it is approved today it would be a historic vote.’