Large-scale developments in the Isle of Man are rarely quick to progress, but 2025 could see movement on several long-awaited schemes.
A number of major projects are expected to start, advance or reach completion over the year, including new sewage treatment works in Peel and Laxey aimed at improving sea water quality.
Hotel developments and a large new housing estate could also begin to take shape.
Here, we look at the schemes that may change parts of the Island’s landscape during 2025.
Travelodge
The popular UK hotel brand was granted planning permission in November 2024 and is being built at Villiers Square on Fort Street in Douglas city centre and the progress is certainly tangible.
As part of the wider scheme, two Grade-A office buildings will be constructed to support local economic growth.
However, while progress is set to continue in 2026, the hotel is not expected to be up and running until next year.
Travelodge agreed a 30-year lease term with local developer Tevir Group, with Whitestone Retail and Leisure acting on behalf of Travelodge to secure the deal.
The hotel will feature Travelodge’s new premium design, including a modern reception area, next-generation rooms, and the new 85 Bar Café.
The project is expected to generate 27 new jobs and provide a boost to the local hospitality sector. The hotel is scheduled to open in Spring 2027.
Sewage works
Manx Utilities says it is on schedule to build Peel’s long-awaited sewage treatment facility while Laxey plans continue to progress.
In the summer, Manx Utilities announced contractors had moved in to begin work on Peel’s new wastewater treatment works, which aims to put an end to the longstanding environmental issue of raw sewage being pumped directly into Peel Bay.
Currently, the town is served by a combined foul sewer system which channels effluent into the sea east off the breakwater.
The new facility is being built in a field adjacent to the Heritage Trail and across from Castle View nursing home.
Work to build an access road is well underway but Manx Utilities warns there will be disruption in Peel from February 2 to May 22 with part of Shore Road Promenade closed) to allow essential upgrades.
Completion is expected by 2028, with screening facilities operational by late 2026 and full treatment by 2027.
Meanwhile, the planned sewage works at Laxey are a little further behind with significant opposition to plans to site it at Axnfell plantation.
Garff Commissioners narrowly voted to support Manx Utilities sewage treatment works planning application with threats by some board members to quit over the support due to their opposition to the Axnfell site.
If given the go ahead, the new sewage treatment plant will mark the end of pumping of raw sewage into Laxey and Garwick bays.
While the main plant will at Axnfell, there will be pumping stations at the Cairn and Glen Garwick.
If the scheme is given the greenlight, the construction phase is scheduled to begin in 2026 and last 18-24 months.
Lord Street hotel
Could this be the year the Lord Street development saga actually becomes something tangible?
Lord Street Development SPV Ltd submitted plans in May which included a 14-storey apartment block, making it the tallest building in Douglas. But amended plans were later submitted which sees two storeys removed.
The height of the proposed cinema block has also been reduced by one-storey while the height of the main block of office accommodation has also been lowered by one storey.
And the number flexible use retail/commercial units within the scheme have been increased from nine to 11.
The application includes 85 residential apartments with private parking, five bus stands on Lord Street, toilets and bus driver welfare accommodation.
The Lord Street site was bought by Lord Street Development SPV Limited, a firm headed by island businessman Stephen Bradley, from the government’s Department of Infrastructure back in 2017.
Living Hope church
Work on Living Hope’s proposed new church in Douglas resumed in October after its planning application was approved under delegated powers.
The work to convert Removals House into a place of worship was halted in August after the planning committee rejected its application amid concerns over buildings on the site being demolished without consent.
But a new application was permitted under delegated powers by the principal planner who accepted it was a minor change.
Braddan homes
Plans for a large new housing estate in Braddan seem to have got going with preparatory work underway.
Hartford Homes secured planning consent in May 2022 to build 320 homes and a nursery on land to the east of Braddan Road. Its application also included outlines plans for a potential new two-form primary school.
Braddan Commissioners and occupants of three properties at Braddan Bridge appealed, leading to a planning inquiry which recommended the planning committee’s original decision be upheld.
The 31-hectare site is made up of pasture land bordered by Kirk Braddan cemetery, the Tromode Woods estate and Port-e-Chee meadows.
Hartford’s plans are for up to 320 dwellings, a quarter of which are proposed as two and three-bed affordable housing, together with a neighbourhood centre comprising three commercial units and a children’s nursery.
The approval in principle for a new primary school would potentially be brought forward by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
Castle Rushen High School
Building work on the long-awaited new Castle Rushen High School could begin in the summer.
The Department of Education says a planning application is due to be submitted in April while a Tynwald motion for funding approval is earmarked for June, ahead of construction starting on site in the summer of 2026.
Education Minister Daphne Caine said there are a number of procurement milestones to reach on a project such as Castle Rushen High School, some of which have been met while the architect has already been appointed.