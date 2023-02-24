The Steam Packet is asking people and good causes who need help to come forward.
Last year company helped 374 people and organisations through its Manx Community Assistance initiative.
This year it wants to help more people.
Who can apply? Anyone who meets these criteria:
Individuals or organisations whose aims are to improve the quality of life of island residents or assist island based or international charitable organisations or good causes.
Three types of support it provides:
Supported travel requests: support with the costs of traveling to/from the Isle of Man for charitable causes, cultural events and activities that enhance the quality of life of the island, Manx residents and other worthy causes.
Supported Sports: For talented sportspeople who travel off-Island regularly to the UK and beyond to compete in their chosen sporting discipline.
Charitable Travel Voucher: for local charitable organisations, clubs, schools or societies in need of prizes for a fundraising events.
Managing director Brian Thomson said: 'For more than 190 years, serving the community has been a core part of the isle of Man Steam Packet Company's mission.
'Our Manx Community Assistance initiative is a very important part of our business and even though we receive hundreds of applications each year, we realise that there are still many who need support and are unaware of this initiative and how to apply.
'That’s what we’re hoping to change, both by improving the application process as well as setting a target of supporting at least 400 people/organisations this year.'
Last year the company supported a wide array of individuals and organisations from Tracy and Aggies Epic Hike around the UK to support the RNLI, Nathan Harrison, The Hallé Orchestra, Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man.
Already this year the company has supported Douglas Vagabonds Rugby Club, Manx National Heritage, Isle of Man Relay for Life, Manx Support for Ukraine, among others.
All applications will be considered, but any decisions on funding are strictly at the company’s discretion.
Applicants should allow a minimum of 14 days before date of travel for applications.