With autumn well under way and the weather getting colder, the idea of a long trek is not so appealing.
But there is a superb area with stunning views and a rich history which you can visit by simply parking up.
Charlie’s View is a beautiful area in Maughold just a short distance from Ballaglass Glen.
It is named after Sir Charles Kerruish who loved this place. He served two terms as Chief Minister, was President of Tynwald and Speaker of the House of Keys for 28 years. He was also knighted and received an OBE.
You can drive right to the site or you could take in Ballaglass Glen and stroll up to the site as part of a longer walk if you want to stretch your legs.
We decided to go halfway and park on Maughold Road before walking up Quakers Road to the site which is still only a short distance.
I did this walk in July when it was a little sunnier and warmer than a chilly October day but, if you pick a relatively clear and calm day, you will still be richly rewarded.
After walking up from Maughold Road – no more than 10 minutes – which has fine views of North Barrule in the distance, you come across Ballafayle Cairn. There is also a layby to park in if you don’t want to walk.
I recently did a piece on the island’s ancient monuments and didn’t include this site only because it does not have that immediate impressive feel. It is not a complete stone circle or an obvious mound but it could have easily been as large as Cashtal yn Ard or King Orry’s Grave at one time.
But it is still a fascinating neolithic burial site dated from around 2000-1500 BC. The site was partially excavated in 1926. It revealed a large amount of burnt stone, layers of quartz and charcoal and human bone from two adults.
That suggests it was a site of cremation where bodies were burnt in a pyre using peat and branches. On the other side of the road is a mound which was a Quakers burial ground called Rhullick ny Quakeryn.
Once you pass through Ballafayle Cairn you will see a stone cairn topped by a polished black slate etched with a map of the island which is a memorial to Sir Charles which opened in 2012.
Nearby is a fascinating circular stone seat and further down which can be easily missed, are two magnificent bronze ravens fastened to the rocks. These are taken from the coat of arms of Sir Charles.
You can certainly see why he loved this place so much. There are breath-taking views across to Maughold Head and the lighthouse.
It is a serene and peaceful place with a lot to enjoy in one small place.
The area is quite exposed as you would expect so it is one to avoid on a stormy day but, even on a cold autumnal day, it is worth visiting an area of such beauty.