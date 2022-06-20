The sun shines on the brass bands

The sun shone brightly on the highly polished horns, trumpets, tubas, cornets and bugles ads all the island’s brass bands came together to help celebrate the anniversary of the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.

Musicians from the respective Rushen Silver Band, Onchan Silver Band, Ramsey Silver band and the Crosby Silver band, along with Manx Concert Brass and Manx Youth band and the Douglas Town band took their turns at playing on the stage in the Castletown Square during the brass band day, held to mark the 125th anniversary of the Castletown band.

And, once the individual performances were out of the way, members of all seven brass bands joined together to form a ‘massed brass’ band, led in turn by each conductor of the participating groups.

Throughout the day, hundreds of people were attracted to the square and spent the afternoon in the warm sunshine, enjoying the sound of the many talented groups.