Since returning to the Isle of Man earlier this year I have gone on a number of walks to reacquaint myself with the homeland.
I’m no hiker and you will not see me on the Parish Walk any time soon. I tend to go for walks in the two to six-mile ballpark.
Taking advantage of a rare sunny and warm weekend, me and a few friends went for a pretty short but challenging walk at Glen Rushen.
Parking up at the Round Table Crossroads, we went through a kissing gate in the layby which heads down on a rather gravelly and stoney path into the plantation.
The path was bordered by wildflowers which attracted dozens of butterflies with peacock and red admirals in abundance.
Parts of the track are rather uneven and, despite the glorious day, it had rained a fair bit earlier in the week so water was trickling down and pooling in places.
Eventually we came to an amazing derelict farm which was abandoned in the 1930s. It is known as Carran’s or Glen Rushen Farm.
There is still a wooden beam in place about one door and a thresher still sits outside although clearly no longer working.
The little details still in situ give this building an extra eerie feel and, as you approach, it is hidden by a cluster of gnarly old trees.
Indeed, this whole valley was once quite heavily populated with farms and miners dotted along the steep edge of the river.
After exploring this for a few minutes we cracked on and the path opened up with amazing views into the valley on the left and also across to the right you can see the old Beckwith’s lead mine.
The path became a little steeper and more treacherous so we had to be careful under foot.
Eventually, we reached the Glen Maye river. At this point you can go for a much longer walk and head to Glen Maye. Some people like to park vehicles at either point so they only have to walk one way.
However, we crossed a bridge at the bottom and headed up the other side in a loop.
It is a steep initial climb and the path is very narrow with a bit of a drop on one side.
In parts the path has crumbled a bit and there is gorse which can make progress a little tricky while the ferns are also thick at this time of year. It is certainly not a walk for those with mobility issues.
But as it levelled out and widened, it became a lovely section of the walk with incredible views of the valley with Cronk ny Arrey Laa and South Barrule in the distance.
On the other side is the plantation with firs disappearing into the gloom.
We came across another tholtan which was apparently abandoned quite suddenly by a family who upped sticks and left for America.
The path opened up fully as we crossed a filed and made out way onto the Dalby Road. This last section is less palatable as it is quite a fast road so you just need to make sure you are visible.
It seemed to go on forever as we clambered uphill but there was some light relief in the form of a herd of highland cattle in their red, shaggy finery. We finally came back to the Round Table where we began.
The walk is probably only about 2.5 to 3 miles in total but it felt longer and was certainly rewarding.