The word on the street: How have streaming services affected the way you watch television?

With Manx actor Joe Locke starring in the Netflix’s new hit ‘Heartstopper’, reporter Thomas Curphey asked the public about their viewing habits.

Do they predominantly watch live TV or use streaming sites? Had the way they consumed television and films altered because of the pandemic?

Chris Alford and Ani Serabian, from Douglas, both felt that the latter didn’t have an effect on their viewing habits.

Mr Alford, 39, said: ‘I wouldn’t say it’s changed as a result of Covid. I’ve been pretty fixed for the past five to 10 years since streaming services came online.

‘Big event television is still something I’d watch live, football matches, big news events, things like that.

‘If there’s specific dramas people are talking about whether it’s Netflix, or on network TV or Sky, then I’d probably tune in to those either recorded or pick them up on demand later.

‘It’s more about hearing about stuff and having the access to it.’

Ms Serabian, 34, said she doesn’t watch any live TV at all.

‘I think it’s way more convenient to just download the programmes and watch them at a time that suits you later on, without adverts as well.’

Tom Baker, from Peel, believes the pandemic could have played a role in his dad’s decision to cancel Sky in his home.

‘For me, it’s been a long time since I’ve used Sky. My dad cancelled the Sky subscription during the Covid restrictions,’ the 20-year-old said.

‘Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and Netflix are my main three, because it’s handy and gets straight to the shows, so I don’t have to sit there and wait.’

Harry Lovelady and Ryan Christian, of Marown, and Jake Ball, of Peel, all said mainly live sporting events, especially football, will entice them to watch live television and the streaming services are worth the extra expense.

Mr Lovelady, 20, said: ‘They’re well worth it, because you look at awards shows and all the awards are going to films on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, whereas if you wind it back a few years they would’ve been going to live television shows.’

Mr Christian, 20, added: ‘I watch Sky Sports mainly, but not things like Coronation Street.’

Mr Ball, 20, said: ‘I’ll occasionally watch the news, but it’s predominantly Netflix, Disney Plus and others like that because they have no adverts and much easier to access.’

Christine Hurst and Joyce Mackay, of Union Mills, both said they prefer the older shows and comedies, and have stopped watching soaps.

Ms Mackay, 86, said: ‘We don’t even watch BBC anymore, because every station is the same thing with cooking shows, and reality and game shows, we don’t watch any of them.’

Ms Hurst, 78, added: ‘I’ve stopped watching the soaps because the story lines don’t seem credible anymore, how many disasters can you have in one street?

‘Coronation Street has moved set now, how long until they blow that up.