The word on the street: How worried are you about rising prices?

Gas prices have more than doubled in the last six months, with another price rise of 58% hitting Manx pockets last week, on Friday.

We asked the public how they felt about the increases, and the general rise in the cost of living.

Graham Atkinson, 68, from Onchan, felt increases will further impact the poorest in our society.

He said: ‘It’s a huge impact and lots of people will struggle to pay bills and maintain their way of life.

‘It will affect those on the lowest income obviously. I’m not sure there’s a plan in place to support people. What’s the long-term planning in terms of our energy needs? I have many concerns.’

Mr Atkinson isn’t a gas customer himself, but says the increases are a problem for everyone.

‘You have a concern don’t you about everybody’s way of life, not just your own,’ he said. ‘Otherwise it would be a selfish point of view.’

Maureen Garrett, from Jurby, is feeling the rising cost of petrol the most distinctly.

She said: ‘I live in Jurby. I have to get to Douglas, where I work, every day, Monday to Friday.

‘Covid was a saviour because we were able to work from home, but from April 1, everything’s going back to normal, so companies want people back to the office, and of course you have to pay for fuel to do that.’

Miss Garrett, 44, felt companies should do more to help the island’s commuters.

She said: ‘They’re encouraging electric cars, but companies are not giving incentives towards buying them.

‘I think companies should encourage a rebate and find ways to encourage car sharing and so on.

‘In Jurby there’s no proper bus service. For me to get to Douglas I would have to get a bus to Ramsey, and then one from Ramsey to Douglas, I wouldn’t get in in time.’

She also felt the government should do more to help those who earn above the threshold currently eligible to get support.

She said: ‘The cost of living has literally just gone sky high. It’s not going to be fair for those who can’t get help. They need to create a forum or find a way where we can all come together and make life easier.’

Lynne Fairclough, from Anagh Coar, has recently retired and is unsure how her pension will measure up to price rises.

She said: ‘The last bill, which was only last week is already so much more. I’ve just gone onto my pension – I’m not employed now, I’m volunteering – so to be honest I don’t know yet how concerned I should be.

‘It’s new to be being on a pension, I’ve worked all my life, and I don’t know until my bill comes in next time what it will look like.

‘It’s hard to prepare, and because of the weather now, we don’t know whether it’s going to be snowing, hot or cold, so nobody knows until we actually get our bills.

‘I’ll just have to go easy, not use the gas as much.’

Danny Grace, 48, from Port St Mary thinks we’ll get through this as we did the 2008 recession.

He said: ‘I think it’s just a worldwide thing, with everything going on with Russia. It’s not ideal, the cost of living is going up, but it’s just everywhere.

‘I’m a single guy living on my own so it’s relatively easy to get by.