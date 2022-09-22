The word on the street: Where would you fly to?
Public opinions on direct flights to the island - Brenda Patience (the Black Isle, Inverness)
After the recent news about Flybe’s return to the island, the Examiner asked the public where they would like to fly to through the new service.
We also asked them what, if anything, would they change about the airport on the island.
The Examiner spoke to David and Anne Shallcross, from Leigh in England who are over on holiday.
They are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in the island this year.
David said: ‘We would like to fly to Ireland rather than go on a ferry, that means going through Anglesey from us and that takes up half a day. I’ve only ever been once and that was to the Guinness brewery in Dublin.’
We also spoke to Chris Finlay, 36, originally from Belfast, who has lived in Douglas for at least 12 years. He said that he wanted to see routes to Belfast City Airport and some more options for routes to Scotland.
Flybe has recently announced that it will be running a Belfast City Airport route from Ronaldsway running six days a week from the end of October.
Chris added: ‘More routes to Europe would be good but obviously you can’t do a long haul off the island with the size of the runway.
‘Any routes to France, Spain and northern Germany would be great for the summer.’
When asked about the airport itself Chris suggested: ‘Comfier seating and a better security area during the busy periods, actually using both lanes.’
We spoke to Neil and Shirley Dunwell, two over 60s from Douglas, suggested Mallorca.
Neil said: ‘I was shocked when I heard that Flybe were back, mainly because I know they owed people money from two or three years back when they crashed.’
Shirley added: ‘I’ve seen the comments on Facebook of people saying “Do we get our money back then?” But we absolutely need it, we’re delighted that they’re coming back.’
Neil said: ‘And it’s going to Belfast, somewhere we’ve never been before and it’s somewhere we’d choose to go.
‘And Southampton so we can pick up a cruise ship straight away.
‘We’re so deprived of being able to travel these last two years so flights to anywhere will be jumped on I think, no matter how obscure the destination.’
Shirley said: ‘I’d like anywhere we can get off the island and go on holiday.
‘I think the costs have got to be right though, with everyone worrying about energy costs, they’re not going to have loads of money to be able to go off island.
‘It just depends whether it’s affordable for most people.’
They said that the current airport is ‘alright’ and that they wouldn’t change anything about the airport.
The Examiner finally spoke to Brenda Patience, 68, from Inverness, who is over visiting her mother.
‘I would like to see Inverness to Ronaldsway.
‘The airport is lovely, they’re friendly and helpful.
‘When it’s a beautiful day and you see the palm trees you think you’re coming to a more foreign destination.
‘It’s lovely on a good day!’
When asked where she would travel if she could travel anywhere, Brenda said: ‘The British Virgin Islands, I used to work in the hospital in Road Town.’