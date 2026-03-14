Sentencing of a taxi driver who has admitted stealing more than £11,000 from his own father has been adjourned for a further four weeks.
The adjournment came after the court heard that investigations are continuing into Martin Moore over allegations of a potential further theft of £25,000.
Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the Court of General Gaol Delivery that police were still awaiting various documents to gain an understanding of whether he could face any further charges.
Deemster Graham Cook expressed dissatisfaction at the situation and said he expected an update at the next hearing - and for the officer in charge to attend to explain the reason for the delay.
He adjourned the case for four weeks until April 10.
A bail application was refused and Moore was further remanded in custody.
The 47-year-old taxi driver had been committed to General Gaol for sentencing after pleaded guilty in the magistrates court to nine counts of fraud by false representation.
Magistrates heard that police were informed by the defendant’s father on February 2 that a significant amount of money was missing from his account.
A statement showed that £11,103 had been taken. Police arrested Moore at the Sea Terminal later that day.
He was interviewed and admitted taking the money, saying his earnings as a taxi driver had dipped and he had been desperate.
Moore said he had used a previously signed cheque that his father had given him to trace the signature, then cashed cheques using a mobile application.
The prosecutor said that it was claimed that Moore had spent £9,000 on a two-week trip to Dubai and Vietnam.
He made his first appearance at General Gaol on February 18 when the court heard of further investigations taking place into the whereabouts of another £25,000 after a review of Moore’s father’s bank account.