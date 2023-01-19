Manx Wildlife Trust has taken to the skies in an attempt to put an exact figure on the number of wallabies in the north of the island.
Having commissioned Katie and Ben Harrower of BH Wildlife Consultancy to carry out a drone survey, the team has been even gone as far as using thermal imaging technology to find the marsupials.
Chief executive of MWT Leigh Morris said: ‘It was fascinating to spend time with Ben Harrower and witness how he conducted the accurate wallaby count in the Curragh. The thermal imaging technology was excellent in differentiating sheep, hares, horses and wallabies – which have a very unique shape!’