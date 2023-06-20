Peter James Heselwood, aged 51, of Cross Street, Ramsbottom, Bury, has appeared in court after admitting a theft charge.
He had previously denied fraud by false representation with a pre-trial review set to be held on Thursday (June 15).
However, prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that the Crown was now offering no evidence for that allegation, and it was subsequently dismissed.
Sentencing for the theft charge will now take place on July 27.
The offence is said to relate to theft of £5,637 from an elderly complainant, and involve a breach of trust.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.