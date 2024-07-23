The Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill has passed its third reading in the House of Keys today.
It means that the Bill has now progressed further than any other assisted dying bill ever introduced in the British Isles, after Members of the House of Keys (MHKs) voted 16:8 to progress the Bill to the Legislative Council, the island’s upper house.
The Legislative Council cannot vote the Bill down, only amend and delay it by up to 12 months.
It could then receive Royal Assent as soon as next year, followed by consideration of how the legislation will be implemented, with assisted dying potentially available to terminally ill Manx residents from 2027.
The Bill, introduced by Dr Allinson, MHK for Ramsey and a GP, proposes that lawful assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents, subject to strict safeguards and alongside high-quality end-of-life care.
The legislation aims to provide terminally ill individuals with the choice to end their suffering on their own terms.
Today’s House of Keys sitting was MHKs last chance to put their views across before it heads to the Legislative Council for consideration.
MHKs completed the clauses stage of the controversial Bill earlier this month, following seven days of debate across three months.
In introducing the bill for its third and final reading, Dr Allinson told the house: ‘We have spent several days debating seven clauses, ironing out issues and strengthening safeguards.
‘This bill started with one member but it is now a piece of legislation amended and improved by the whole house.’
Despite passing its third reading, many members still feel passionately the legislation should not be passed.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover argued passionately against the bill arguing there has been no consultation with the likes of Manx Care, the Law Society, pharmacies and churches.
He said: ‘It is unworkable in my view on several levels. 74% of doctors are against this and 34% said they would even consider leaving the island.
‘People who are vulnerable are frightened and some people will not want to be a burden on their families. This bill is wishy washy and open to abuse. If this bill is passed it will let the genie out of the bottle.’
Also arguing against the bill is Minister for Cabinet and Glenfaba and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brennan.
She said: ‘The legislation is not right and not safe and does not stand up when dissecting this bill.’
Garff MHK Andrew Smith also spoke out against the bill saying it goes against the whole ethos of the medical profession.
He said: ‘The bill is about destroying life. It will turn medical professionals into death professionals. This bill will breach General Medical Council regulations and guidelines.’
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan also spoke out and reiterated his belief there should have been a referendum.
At the start of July, members rejected Mr Cannan’s proposal for a referendum on the issue. If approved, his motion would have delayed any legislation coming into effect.
He said: ‘The question that should be going through members’ minds is whether this bill is fit for purpose. It must be the public who determine whether they are willing to take the force of this change.
‘We are in danger of shortening life unnecessarily and putting pressure on people when they are terminally ill whether they are suffering or not.’
And Jason Moorhouse described the bill as ‘anti-democratic’ and said any assisted dying service could only be provided through the private sector which means some people would not be able to afford it.